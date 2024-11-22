Kartik Aaryan rings in his birthday by enjoying sunset in Goa; fans can’t decide what’s more beautiful- him or the view; see PICS

Kartik Aaryan is currently having a blast in Goa, soaking in the success of his last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As he reflects on his professional and personal life, the actor also enjoyed watching the sunset from one of the pristine beaches of the party capital of India. Ahead of his birthday on November 22, the young star dropped some pictures of himself, making his fans go gaga over him, yet again.

A couple of hours before the clock struck 12 on November 22, Kartik Aaryan dropped multiple images of himself watching the Goan sunset. In the photos, the actor looked dapper donning a pink shirt with a pair of white pants. He enjoyed the waves touching his feet and couldn’t take his eyes away from the setting sun ahead of his birthday.

Take a look:

Soon after he posted those phenomenal clicks, his fans took to the comments section to express how lovely he looked in them. A fan penned, “The sea, sunset and your birthday eve” while another wrote, “Can't decide what's more beautiful you or the view!”

A third was quick to state, “#KartikAaryan era is going on and we are happy to be in this era.” Several others also took the opportunity to wish the Chandu Champion actor on his birthday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the birthday boy has kickstarted working with Triptii Dimri on Anurag Basu's directorial epic musical love story. An industry insider exclusively told us, “Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of love stories and he is excited to embark on this journey with Anurag Basu. Some script reading sessions have already taken place over the last few weeks and the actor is now all set to don the hat of a love boy for Anurag Basu.”

The source also stated that Bhushan Kumar believes in churning out music that stands the test of time. “He is well aware of the importance of music in a love story and is looking to create some evergreen songs for Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri,” the source shares.

Having said that, Aaryan is also expected to star opposite Raveena Tandon and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

