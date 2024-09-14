After collaborating on the Diwali 2024 release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri are all set to reunite for director Anurag Basu’s next film. Touted to be an epic musical love story, the film is yet to get a title, but Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this Bhushan Kumar production is all set to go on floors in Mumbai. According to sources close to the development, the yet untitled love story begins with a brief schedule in Mumbai from September 24.

A source shares, “Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of love stories and he is excited to embark on this journey with Anurag Basu. Some script reading sessions have already taken place over the last few weeks and the actor is now all set to don the hat of a love boy for Anurag Basu.” The source further adds that Triptii is also looking forward to dive into the romantic space with Kartik, after a comic caper like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The music for this yet untitled romantic saga will be composed by Pritam, and producer Bhushan Kumar is confident to chalk out a chartbuster music album. “Bhushan Kumar believes in churning out music that stands the test of time. He is well aware of the importance of music in a love story and is looking to create some evergreen songs for Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri,” the source shares.

The Anurag Basu directorial will be shot at several locations across India from September to February and the makers are looking to bring it to the spectacle by the end of 2025. Talking of Kartik Aaryan, the actor is shooting for two songs of his Diwali 2024 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which includes the title track and a romantic number. After finishing work on Anurag Basu’s directorial, he is expected to move on to the Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel with director Mudassar Aziz.

