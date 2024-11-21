Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Kartik Aaryan’s film to feature Raveena Tandon in a scintillating avatar? Here’s what we know

Kartik Aaryan recently delivered a box-office hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On the other hand, senior actress Raveena Tandon is currently filming her bits for the upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle. Amid all this, a new report suggests that both the stars will be next seen together in the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apparently, the actress has been offered a sizzling role in the comic caper.

After watching her powerful performance in K.G.F: Chapter 2, the audience wants to see more of Raveena Tandon on the big screen. Well, if you’re also eager to see her play colorful characters in her upcoming movies then you’re in for a treat. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that she is excited to play a fun and scintillating role in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

A source close to the development informed the publication, “Raveena Tandon is in advanced talks with Mudassar Aziz for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. She has been offered a s*xy role in the sequel to this comic caper, and is very excited to sign on for the film.”

Sharing more details about her character, the insider added that it’s Raveena's character that leads to the confusion in the life of Kartik Aaryan, who will be leading the show.

Having said that, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in the Summer of 2025. As for Kartik, PPAW 2 will be the next big franchise in the actor’s kitty after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Along with Aaryan and Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar will also be joining the team to make the audience laugh out loud.

To jog your memory, the first part, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in key roles. While Bhumi and Kartik played husband and wife in the 2019 Mudassar Aziz film, CTRL actress played the other woman. The movie, which is based on the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh (starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur) ended up being a commercial success.

