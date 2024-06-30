Kartik Aaryan says it ‘breaks his heart’ to know Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are retiring from T20I: ‘We’re losing two diamonds’

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in a biographical sports drama titled Chandu Champion which had a mild run at the box office. On the personal front, the actor is a big sports aficionado and is often spotted attending such events. While the biggest of them T20 World Cup Final recently wrapped up, Kartik is heartbroken as two of the cricketing legends - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to India’s win in T20Is

Speaking to India Today, Kartik shared that he is ‘happy and excited’ with India’s feat against South Africa. Calling it a ‘dream to witness’, Kartik appreciated the way Kohli played and how Sharma was saving it all for finals. He further called Suryakumar Yadav's catch unreal. Kartik quoted, “This match was a perfect nail-biter and something which a lot of us won't forget. [Jasprit] Bumrah in the end, Hardik Pandya, everyone - it was a team effort last night."

Kartik Aaryan on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement

The Shehzada actor said that even though the country won the World Cup, ‘sadly, we are losing two diamonds.’ He said that the retiring of the two legends “definitely breaks my heart and fans’ too.”

In an Instagram post, Kartik last night also congratulated India and called it a 'historic win'. He further shared in Hindi that India not only won the World Cup today but won hearts forever. He ended his post with, "Team India, who refused to surrender (sic)."

For the unversed, India had a 7-run win against South Africa and brought home the trophy for the second time by its memorable play at Barbados’ Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

The 33-year-old has a sea of movies lined up ahead. He will soon be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is eyeing a Diwali release this year. It also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. Over time, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported updates on Kartik’s movie which includes his another one with Triptii being helmed by Anurag Basu, a Karan Johar movie, and Aashiqui 3.

