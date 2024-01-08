EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan gears up to start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and Karan Johar’s next in 2024
Kartik Aaryan is all set for a busy 2024 as the actor will be shooting for four feature films - Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3 and Karan Johar's next production. Detailed report
Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a busy 2024 as the actor will be investing all his time in jumping from one film to the other, from one genre to the other. Kartik is presently busy shooting for the final leg of the Kabir Khan-directed Sajid Nadiadwala production, Chandu Champion. “Chandu Champion is the most challenging film of Kartik’s career and he will be wrapping up the film in a fortnight. It’s gearing up and is on track for a June 2024 release, coinciding with the Bakri Eid weekend. The film will see the metamorphosis of Kartik’s character from a no-body to somebody,” revealed a source close to the development.
Kartik Aaryan commences shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in March
He takes a short break in February and then commences the journey of his horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee. The Bhushan Kumar production will go on floors in February with a start-to-finish schedule. “Kartik has allotted bulk dates to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and he is committed to shooting for this horror comedy at multiple locations across the country from March. While the film kicks off in Mumbai, the team will also be shooting at a Haveli in Kolkata,” the source added. The casting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is underway and the makers are in talks with Vidya Balan to play the part of Manjulika in this third installment of the horror comedy.
The makers are also in talks with other young actors to play the romantic interest of Kartik in this feature film. On calling it a wrap on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik switches gears to the intense romantic space with Aashiqui 3. The Anurag Basu directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar pairs him with Tripti Dimri. “The team could unite in February for a photoshoot, but the official shooting is expected to begin in July,” the source informed.
Karan Johar & Kartik Aaryan's maiden collaboration kicks off by October
And finally, he ends his year with the Karan Johar production directed by Sandeep Modi. “It’s a film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and Kartik is looking forward to exploring this new genre in his maiden collab with Karan. It’s again a character-driven film with action, drama, and thrill. The makers are targeting to take the film on floors by September end/Early October,” the source concluded.
He is in talks for multiple other films, which includes the Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel with Mudassar Aziz and Bhushan Kumar. He is also discussing a period musical with Shimit Amin. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
