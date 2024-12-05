Kartik Aaryan singing Emraan Hashmi's Pee Loon song in Jaipur wins hearts, fans can't get over the 'vibe'; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and continues to make waves on social media with his posts. Recently, he shared a photo dump from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and it’s already taking the internet by storm. The standout moment? Kartik singing Emraan Hashmi’s iconic track Pee Loon, and fans can’t get enough of his infectious vibe.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on December 5 to share an unmissable post from his visit to Jaipur. The actor, sporting a stylish pink hoodie and denim jacket, looked dapper as he explored the Pink City. Among the highlights was a video of him singing Emraan Hashmi's Pee Loon with fans, which had everyone buzzing.

His feed also featured a mix of moments—selfies, his shadow, a picture with friends, mouthwatering shots of lachcha paratha and other delicious food, and glimpses of the city's stunning interiors. Not to forget, Kartik joined in on some traditional dances, showing off his moves and dancing his heart out.

Sharing the photo dump, Kartik Aaryan humorously captioned it, “Guess my fav color.”

As soon as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared the post, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user commented, “16th slide is my mood when I wait for a reply from you.” Another wrote, “Okay, but when is a music director going to sign you for a song??” A fan suggested, “Caption should be ‘Pinky in Pink City’.”

Others praised his look, with one saying, “#KartikAaryan is looking so handsome in this avatar,” while another added, “Fans are going gaga over his long hair era.”

There were also compliments about his singing, with one saying, “Aawaz achha hai Mr. Aaryan... singing debut kab kar rhe ho?” A user commented, “Dancing Aaryan is my favourite,” while another wrote, “This guy creates a vibe nobody can resist.” One more fan shared, “#KartikAaryan effortlessly owns the swag with style and confidence that sets him apart.”

As Freddy celebrated its second anniversary on December 2, Kartik Aaryan sparked excitement among his fans by hinting at the possibility of a sequel. On Instagram, he shared several glimpses of his character from the film, making fans wonder if a continuation of his dark and complex role is in the works.

In his post, Kartik reflected on his transformation into Freddy, saying how stepping into the shoes of the twisted lover boy was an electrifying experience. He shared the effort of gaining 14 kgs to portray Freddy’s hauntingly complex life and described the character’s emotional journey as a rollercoaster.

He hinted that Freddy’s story might not be finished yet, teasing fans with the idea that there could be more to explore in his world. The actor thanked fans for their overwhelming support and left them with a tantalizing thought: the best might still be ahead.

