Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Lifetime Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy emerges TRIUMPHANT in Diwali clash; finishes at Rs 247 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is at the fag end of its theatrical run after a month of its release. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the recently-released film hit the screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024. The threequal roared at the box office during its runtime in cinemas despite the clash with its rival release, Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Finishes Its Theatrical Run At Rs 247 Crore In India After A Terrific Performance

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been a great crowd-puller in cinemas for four weeks since its release. Despite locking horns with a big-budget film, Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan-starrer has emerged as a superhit at the box office. It will have earned a lifetime collection of around Rs 247 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is Second Highest Grossing Horror Comedy

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has clinched the second spot in the list of highest grossing horror comedies in Bollywood. With Rs 585 crore net domestic collection, Stree 2 is on top. Golmaal Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are on the third and fourth positions respectively. While the 2017 film fetched Rs 205.5 crore net in India, the 2020 movie collected Rs 181.75 crore net as its lifetime earnings.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Fail To Touch Stree 2's Collection

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee's helmer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned the 20th position in the list of top Hindi movies of all time. Its rival release, Singham Again is one step below at 21st. Both of them collectively couldn't touch the lifetime collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2.

Horror Genre Continues To Rule; To Witness Big Boom

Not just Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, films like Shaitaan, Munjya, and Stree 2 have also performed quite well during their respective releases in 2024. While Shaitaan minted Rs 149 crore net in India, Munjya earned Rs 103 crore as its lifetime collection. Their successful runs are proof that horror genre has dominated the entire year.

With upcoming movies like Shaitaan and Stree 2's sequels along with Thama and Bhoot Bangla, the genre is expected to witness a big boom in the future.

