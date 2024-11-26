3 unforgettable films of Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan that will make you fall in love with their 'Kahaani'

In Bollywood, certain pairings have stolen the limelight despite being featured in only a couple of films, and one such pair is Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. Both actors are known for their versatile and intense performances, and when they came together for a film, fans couldn't help but admire their chemistry. There are three Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan movies in total. Still, each has a different theme, impactful storytelling, and chart-topping music that impacted Hindi cinema.

Emraan Hashmi, who debuted in the 2003 crime film Footpath, is known for playing romantic and edgy roles on-screen. On the other hand, Vidya is known for her versatility and ability to lead a film single-handedly. So, together, they have always created magic in films.

If you're a fan of Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan movies or just want to watch films based on some lesser-explored themes in Bollywood, here are three films featuring this dynamic duo that will make you fall in love with their 'Kahaani.'

3 unforgettable films of Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan

1. The Dirty Picture

Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 2011

Genre: Biographical Drama

Where to Watch: Available on Netflix

Emraan and Vidya first came together on-screen for the popular film Vidya Balan. The actors known to be part of films with lesser-explored themes starred in The Dirty Picture. The film showcases Vidya Balan playing the central figure of a bold and upfront actress, Silk, in the film. The film follows Silk's journey from a lower-middle-class household as a kid to the heights of fame in the film industry and subsequent decline.

While the film became a game-changer for Balan, Emraan played the role of Abraham, an opinionated filmmaker who turns from enemy to lover of Silk. Despite appearing in limited scenes together, their chemistry overshadowed a lot of highlights in the film, and their characters' diverse opinions added more drama to their on-screen interaction.

The film received credit for breaking many stereotypes, addressing important issues, and showcasing the reality behind the glitz and glamour of the film industry. It is certainly the most popular Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan movie.

2. Ghanchakkar

Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Namit Das

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Where to Watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video

Taking a break from their usual serious role, Ghanchakkar witnesses the two actors in a light and quirky manner. The comedy film is based on a money heist where Emraan plays Sanju, a retired thief who suffers from memory loss. On the other hand, Vidya plays Neetu, his over-the-top wife. Their chemistry, fun, jokes, and unpredictable storyline make the film interesting.

Unlike the intense role in other films, the contrasting personalities and humor of the couple offered something new to the audiences. Although this film isn't as popular as the other two on the list, it was appreciated by the audiences and refreshingly witnessed their chemistry.

3. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: Available on Disney+ Hotstar

Are you in the mood to cry over something? If yes, then do watch the Emraan and Vidya starrer Hamari Adhuri Kahani. The actors known for their intense performances portrayed their characters in the film with utmost conviction, and their chemistry will draw you in. Their tender touches, staring right into each other's eyes, unconditional love, and a yearning to fall in love without any barrier will tug at your heartstrings.

In the film, Vidya Balan plays Vasudha, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage, and meets Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of Aarav. He is a hotel owner who helplessly falls in love with her without any expectations or conditions. Their impactful and heart-wrenching chemistry makes it an unforgettable film.

The film explores themes of domestic violence, unconditional love, heartbreak, and inner turmoil. Moreover, its chart-topping songs add more charm to it, making it one of the most loved Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan movies.

Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan proved their undeniable chemistry in these films and showcased how they can gel well in different kinds of films. From the enemies-to-lovers angle in The Dirty Picture and quirky humor in Ghanchakkar to the emotional intensity of Hamari Adhuri Kahani, we got to witness a different shade of their pairing in each film.

Which is your favorite Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan movie?

