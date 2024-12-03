2 years of Freddy: Kartik Aaryan’s fans wonder if a sequel is on cards as actor says ‘the best might still be yet to come’

Kartik Aaryan took a break from romance and comedy and featured in Shashanka Ghosh’s psychological thriller, Freddy, back in 2022. The movie was showered with positive reviews from critics, with many lauding the actor’s performance. As the film marked two years of its release on December 2, he penned a note making his fans speculate if a sequel is in the offing.

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and dropped multiple glimpses of his character from Freddy. As he celebrated two years of the movie, he also made his fans wonder if he is hinting at a possible sequel.

The actor started the note with, “Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You. Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning.”

He further added, “This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue. The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows… the best might still be yet to come!”

Upon reading the caption of his post, a user commented, “We want a sequel of Freddy,” while another inquired, “Are we getting Freddy 2?” Another one stated, “Freddy 2 sequel chahiye,” while a fourth wrote, “one of your finest performance!”

As we talk about the challenging movie, we are reminded of the exclusive interview with the actor’s trainer, Samir Jaura, who helped him gain 14 kilos for his character. During a chat with Pinkvilla, Jaura said, “Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet.”

He added, “His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film.” Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Freddy showcased Alaya F in a negative role.

