Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy wraps theatrical run at solid Rs 371 crore, bagging Superhit verdict
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to end its global theatrical run at Rs 371 crore. Check out the details.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has concluded its theatrical run at the box office. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee showed better legs than its rival release and turned out to be a big success.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 winds up its global theatrical run at Rs 371 crore
Bankrolled by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 completed one month of release at the box office. The movie performed extremely well and gave neck-to-neck competition to Singham Again. It is currently in its final legs and expected to leave the screens once Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 takes charge.
The much-loved horror-comedy is all set to wrap its global carnage at a phenomenal figure of Rs 371 crore gross. Around Rs 296 crore (Rs 247 crore net) came from the Indian markets, while the international territories contributed a total sum of Rs 75 crore.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 won the clash against Singham Again; emerges as a Superhit venture
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened initially to a relatively lower side than Singham Again. However, it showed better trends from 2nd weekend onwards and successfully surpassed the overall collections of the cop actioner.
The movie won the clash against the cop drama with a margin of Rs 4 crore globally. The horror-comedy turned out to be a Superhit venture, emerging as the highest-grossing movie of Kartik Aaryan's career. It is the 6th Clean Hit movie of the actor after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|Week
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|Week 1
|Rs 148.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 56.50 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 23 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 10.50 crore
|Day 29
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 30
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 31
|Rs 2.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 244.60 crore
|Final Expected
|Rs 247 crore net
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
