EXCLUSIVE: After Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan’s next is tentatively titled Babbar Sher
As the title suggests, Babbar Sher is the story of a lion-hearted guy and Kabir wishes to make this film with an A-List Superstar. Detailed Report
Over the last 15 years, Kabir Khan has become one of the most respected directors of Indian Cinema with films like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83’ in his filmography. He is presently shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film is on floors and slated to hit the big screen in June 2024. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that post Chandu Champion, Kabir will start shooting for one of his most ambitious projects till date.
Kabir Khan is keen to rope in an A-List Superstar for Babbar Sher
According to sources close to the development, Kabir Khan and his writing partner, Sumit Arora have written a larger-than-life human drama titled Babbar Sher. “As the title suggests, it’s the story of a lion-hearted guy and Kabir wishes to make this film with an A-List Superstar. The basics of the script is locked and he will be proceeding to casting from the month of January,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kabir has already narrated the basic idea of this subject to a top superstar, who has also shown interest.
“More meetings will take place in January once the work on Chandu Champion is wrapped up. Kabir is looking to start his journey on Babbar Sher from the second half of 2024, and is confident to get a top superstar to spearhead the project,” the source informed.
Babbar Sher is a character-driven story of a lion-hearted man
According to the source, Kabir is very excited about Babbar Sher and it’s an idea that has got everyone around him charged up too. “It’s a character-driven story,” the source concluded. Talking of Chandu Champion, the social drama will be released during the Bakri Eid 2023 weekend. It marks the maiden collaboration of Kartik and Kabir, whereas the second for the actor with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more