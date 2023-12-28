EXCLUSIVE: After Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan’s next is tentatively titled Babbar Sher

Over the last 15 years, Kabir Khan has become one of the most respected directors of Indian Cinema with films like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83’ in his filmography. He is presently shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film is on floors and slated to hit the big screen in June 2024. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that post Chandu Champion, Kabir will start shooting for one of his most ambitious projects till date.

Kabir Khan is keen to rope in an A-List Superstar for Babbar Sher

According to sources close to the development, Kabir Khan and his writing partner, Sumit Arora have written a larger-than-life human drama titled Babbar Sher. “As the title suggests, it’s the story of a lion-hearted guy and Kabir wishes to make this film with an A-List Superstar. The basics of the script is locked and he will be proceeding to casting from the month of January,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kabir has already narrated the basic idea of this subject to a top superstar, who has also shown interest.

“More meetings will take place in January once the work on Chandu Champion is wrapped up. Kabir is looking to start his journey on Babbar Sher from the second half of 2024, and is confident to get a top superstar to spearhead the project,” the source informed.

Babbar Sher is a character-driven story of a lion-hearted man

According to the source, Kabir is very excited about Babbar Sher and it’s an idea that has got everyone around him charged up too. “It’s a character-driven story,” the source concluded. Talking of Chandu Champion, the social drama will be released during the Bakri Eid 2023 weekend. It marks the maiden collaboration of Kartik and Kabir, whereas the second for the actor with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

