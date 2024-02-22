Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dine together in London; PIC from couple’s getaway goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stand as one of Bollywood's most endearing couples. Having celebrated over two years of marriage, the pair are frequently glimpsed together on vacations, at public events, and during family gatherings. Recently, an image emerged on the internet showcasing Vicky and Katrina dining together during a getaway to London. It appears that amidst their hectic schedules, the actors carved out precious time to nurture their bond and enjoy some cherished moments together.

Picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from a restaurant in London surfaces on social media

Today, an unseen picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made rounds among their fans on Twitter. In the snapshot, the couple is captured seated inside a restaurant, with their table adorned with plates of food and drinks.

Katrina, opting for a makeup-free look, exuded her innate beauty in a striped blue shirt, while Vicky embraced a casual vibe in a black t-shirt and jeans. Both wore smiles directed towards the camera, reflecting their joy in the moment.

The photograph seems to have been taken during their recent escapade in London, as glimpses of Vicky engaging with his admirers in the city, also surfaced.

Vicky Kaushal captured returning to Mumbai in style

This afternoon, Vicky Kaushal was sighted at the arrivals section of the Mumbai airport. Exuding style, Vicky sported a fashionable ensemble, complete with the same sunglasses and cap seen in his interactions with fans during his London visit.

Notably, in these recent sightings, Vicky appeared to be without the sling he had been wearing until a few days ago. Reports suggested that he had sustained an injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie, Chhava.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

In addition to the period drama Chhava, Vicky's upcoming projects include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, where he stars opposite Triptii Dimri. He is also slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Love & War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif received widespread acclaim for her role in the thriller Merry Christmas, which premiered in theaters last month. Fans eagerly await announcements regarding her forthcoming films.

