Katrina Kaif joins Vicky Kaushal in wishing FIL Sham Kaushal on his birthday; brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal drops INSIDE PIC from celebration

Be it Diwali, Karwa Chauth, or Christmas, the Kaushal family has always come together to celebrate the festivals despite their busy schedule. Even on each other’s big days, they have made sure to make their family members feel special. As customary, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and his brother Sunny Kaushal took to social media to wish their dad Sham Kaushal on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal dropped an unseen image of himself with his father, ace action director Sham Kaushal. The photo speaks volumes of the lovely bond the father-son share. As they take a stroll on the beach, they seem to be having a serious conversation.

Sharing the image, the Masaan actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad!” The USP of the post was the emotional song Bapu Tere Karke by Punjabi singer Amar Sandhu, which Vicky used to express his gratitude towards his hardworking father.

Following suit, Sham’s daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif also took to her social media to wish Dad a very happy birthday. In the image, the birthday boy can be seen holding a white cloud made of fondant that reads ‘Happy Birthday Dad’.

Her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal wasn’t behind in wishing their father on his big day. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor also shared the same inside picture from the senior Bollywood artist’s birthday celebration at home.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Chhaava, Vicky, and Dinesh Vijan are collaborating on something very big and special. An industry insider told us, “It’s a massive feature film set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. He will be playing one of the most pivotal characters from Indian Mythology, and all the stakeholders are charged up about the feature film.”

A couple of days ago, the actor took to his social media to officially make an announcement of the same. An excited dad, Sham Kaushal also dropped the teaser of his elder son’s next project on his Instagram and showered him with love and blessings. “By God’s grace Vicky Puttar’s next film announcement. God is & has been very kind. May God bless the film & team,” the birthday boy expressed in his post.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vicky’s fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Chhaava which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 19, 2025.

ALSO READ: Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s historical-epic drama eyeing a Shivaji Jayanti release in 2025? Here’s what we know