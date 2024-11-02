Vicky Kaushal reveals being in love with Katrina Kaif for THIS, and its not what you think: ‘I will always lift her up’

Bollywood’s adored couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, continue to capture hearts with their strong bond. Recently, Sam Bahadur actor Vicky opened up about the real reason he loves his wife. It's not her superstar status but rather her generous and warm heart that truly inspires him to support her.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t hold back his admiration for Katrina Kaif, highlighting her superstar heart as the true reason he’s captivated by her.

Vicky shared, "I will always lift her up, not because she is a superstar but because she has got the heart of a superstar. That’s what I am in love with, that’s what I learn from." He expressed that being with Katrina fills his own gaps and brings out his best self, making him grateful to have her as his life partner.

The Chhava actor described Katrina as his ‘reality check’, sharing how she keeps him grounded and pushes him to be better. He admires her honesty, noting how she’s quick to offer constructive feedback. He’s inspired by Katrina's resilience, as she’s achieved stardom through sheer talent and grit, weathering both highs and lows.

Vicky also loves collaborating with her on creative ideas and sometimes marvels with her at the blessings they receive, even through simple gestures like online messages. Her grounded nature and shared perspective make him feel incredibly lucky.

For those who may not know, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their romance discreet for a few years before marrying on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, surrounded by close friends and family members.

On the work front, Vicky is all set to portray the formidable Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his upcoming film Chhaava. In addition, he will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, which is slated for release on March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, is gearing up for her next project, the eagerly awaited road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, where she'll share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

