Katrina Kaif leaves internet delighted by dropping New Year PICS; fans can’t get over Vicky Kaushal’s photography skills

Katrina Kaif just made her fans’ New Year even more special with her most-awaited post of the day. The actress recently shared pictures from her celebration, and fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty and Vicky Kaushal’s photography skills.

On January 1, Katrina Kaif posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from her New Year celebration. The first snap featured the actress flaunting a bright smile for the camera, standing against the backdrop of beautiful palm trees with plants on both sides. It was followed by a candid click of the actress, with the third one concluding with a glimpse of a beach with ‘2025’ written in LED lights.

"2024 (END emoji) 2025 (dizzy emoji) Happy New Year!!!" the post was captioned. In the pictures, the actress looked ethereal in a white short dress with black polka dots on it. She tied her hair in a ponytail and sported a minimal make-up look. Each picture of the actress exuded nothing but pure charm and grace.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section gushing over the post with many going gaga over the actress’ husband and actor Vicky Kaushal’s photography skills. A fan wrote, "Vicky's photography skills >>>>" another fan wished, "Vickey k satheb photo Laga deti Katrina je." A third fan commented, "Omg what a beauty and so cute smile" another fan desired, "We need Vickat pics as well."

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "The photographer is absolutely amazing" and another noted, "Vicky kaushal photography skills."

It was just a couple of days ago that the actress broke the internet with pictures from her family vacation, which included Vicky, her sisters, and friends. Prior to that, the couple’s Christmas celebration pictures also left fans feeling heart-warmed.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the beloved couple, celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary last year on December 9, 2024.

On the professional front, Kat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the status of the film is yet under the rocks.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

