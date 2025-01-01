Triptii Dimri and rumored BF Sam Merchant ring in 2025 together under Sweden's Northern Lights? Actress says ‘It truly is a New Year’

Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying her vacations in Finland with her rumored beau Sam Merchant. The two may not have been posting their pictures and videos together, but their identical posts are enough to leave fans in a tizzy. Most recently, the duo posted similar pictures as they entered New Year in style, experiencing beautiful Northern Lights in Sweden.

On December 31, Triptii Dimri posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. The first picture gave a peek into her phone gallery, filled with numerous clicks and videos of the beautiful Northern Lights. "When your gallery looks like this (accompanied by eye-holding tears emoji) It truly is a Happy New Year...Feeling so grateful (accompanied by folded hand emojis)."

In another picture, we can see the actress standing in a snow-capped area, posing against the aurora. "Drove from Finland, 3 h into Sweden to get clear skies (accompanied by smiling face emoji)."

Take a look

Meanwhile, her rumored beau Sam Merchant also posted similar pictures on his Instagram stories, featuring his gallery filled with clicks and videos of the Aurora Borealis. "Happy New Year" read the text on the post followed by a couple of clicks of the skies. Some of the pictures also showed him posing against a beautiful background.

Take a look

The rumored lovebirds marked their entry in the New Year with a surreal experience of witnessing this aspect of Mother Nature. In the pictures, Sam and Triptii twinned in black as Sam opted for an over jacket paired with matching denim, boots, and his head was covered with a matching cap. Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress looked gorgeous in a black jacket paired with matching pants and boots, red gloves, matching ear-muffs, and a headband; serving a perfect winter wear.

It was just a couple of days back that Triptii and Sam posted glimpses of enjoying snowfall in Finland. Both of them also shared videos of the same fireplace as a person put a log of wood.

On the professional front, Triptii will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiawala and as Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the upcoming entertainer will go on floors on January 6.

