Alia Bhatt shares update on Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: 'Intention is to make it happen but…'

Farhan Akhtar’s long-awaited directorial Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif was announced back in 2021. Ever since its inception, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Last year in an interview, Farhan had reasoned issues with the dates of the actors for its delay. Now, the Jigra actress has also broken her silence, reflecting on the delay.

Alia Bhatt shares an update on Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview with Showsha, Alia Bhatt was queried about the update on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa starring her along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Breaking her silence on the same, the actress stated that everybody has a strong “intention” of making the film happen because of the “nature of the subject and the collaboration” with a strong team of collaborators coming together. However, she mentioned it is the timing constraint that is stopping it from happening.

Bhatt said, “So, the intention is to make it happen, but like I said, sometimes there is a time and place for everything, and you just have to wait for the right time to come together. But, I think the intention in everybody’s heart is to make sure that this film to hit the big screen. Someday or the other, we just need to figure out the timing.”

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that makers plan to bring Jee Le Zaraa back on track

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year in February, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film was put on the back burner following date issues. However, makers are planning to revive the project.

Additionally, a source close to the development also shared that Jee Le Zaraa has been on the bucket list for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, as they want to complete a trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films after the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The source further revealed that during her visit to India, PeeCee also met Farhan to restart the film.

“The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track,” he said.

Jee Le Zaraa was supposed to mark Farhan Akhtar’s comeback to the director’s chair after the 2011 release, Don. The film co-written by Zoya Akhtar revolves around a road trip that the three protagonists take.

