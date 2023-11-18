The Railway Men Review: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil and Divyenndu starrer is a MUST watch

One of the biggest risks of making a project on a real life unfortunate incident is maintaining sensitivity throughout the narrative, and director Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men manages to achieve that. Read on to know why you should watch this show…

Plot

Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy which happened on the night of 2–3 December, 1984, this four-episode series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railway men who came together to rescue and help victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

What Works?

There are many plus points in The Railway Men, however, what holds all of them together is the story and screenplay, which is written by Aayush Gupta, and beautifully executed by director Shiv Rawail. The tight narrative not only makes way for an immersive viewing experience, but goes beyond by allowing the audience to empathize with the victims of the disaster, and learn lessons from the experience that does not only limit to science and technology. In fact, it beautifully highlights the never dying human spirit combined with sensitivity and empathy, which for me is the biggest takeaway from this Netflix and YRF Entertainment backed show.

Limiting the story to four episodes also works in the favour of the makers, as it allows them to stick to their point rather than beating around the bush. More often than not, because of the long story format on OTT platforms, the script ends up looking stretched by the end of it, but The Railway Men doesn’t fall prey to that luxury.

Dialogues penned by Aayush Gupta and Shiv Rawail are real and relatable, while cinematographer Rubais’ camera lens brings alive the night on screen, which leaves an impact. Production designer Rajat Poddar justifies the look and feel required for the show, while action director Sunil Rodrigues’ choreography stands out. Shanoo Sharma’s casting is bang on too.

What Doesn’t?

There isn’t really much that doesn’t work for The Railway Men, except the first few scenes, which could have been a little more crisp. Director Shiv Rawail and editor Yash Jaidev Ranmchandani could have collaborated on that.

Performances

Each and every actor in the show has lived up to their part. Kay Kay Menon sets a benchmark with a really likable character, making one long for more humans like that. Babil, Sunny Hinduja and Divyenndu once again prove their versatility as actors with their respective characters, while R. Madhavan stands out with his performance. Juhi Chawla and Dibyendu Bhattacharya do complete justice to their parts with their limited screen time.

Final Verdict

If there is anything that you must watch this weekend, then it has to be The Railway Men.

