Khushi Kapoor drops childhood PIC with ‘best dad’ Boney Kapoor on his birthday; Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya calls him ‘most stylish’

Boney Kapoor shares a great bond with his kids and their social media posts with each other is proof of that. Today, November 11, 2024 marks the birthday of the filmmaker and on this special occasion he received heartwarming wishes from his family. His daughter Khushi Kapoor dropped a childhood picture with him and called him ‘best dad,’ while Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya complimented him for his style.

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to convey her love-filled wishes to her father Boney Kapoor on his birthday. She posted a picture of him from his youthful days and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the coolest Kapoor and the best Dad ever, love you papa @boney.kapoor (white heart emoji).” In another story, Khushi shared a photo of her dad holding her in her childhood. She simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has been spotted spending time with Boney Kapoor on various occasions. On the latter’s birthday, Shikhar posted a picture with him in which the duo was seen dressed in sharp suits. Shikhar said, “Happy Birthday to the youngest and most stylish,” accompanied by a red heart and a crown emoji.

Have a look at their stories!

On November 5, 2024, Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday. Her loved ones surprised her with a pajama party. Khushi's rumored beau Vedang Raina, her dad Boney Kapoor, and close friends Shanaya Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan, and more were present at the celebration.

Prior to that, The Archies actress was on a beach vacation with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. From their holiday photo dumps, it looked like Vedang and Shikhar also accompanied them.

