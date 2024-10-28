WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor channel their inner Kardashians as they recreate iconic diamond earring moment during vacation

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a great bond with each other. Fans often get a peek into their playful banter on social media. The duo is currently vacationing in an ocean destination. Khushi has now shared a video in which they were seen channeling their inner Kardashians as they recreated the iconic diamond earring moment.

Today, October 28, 2024, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a reel inspired by an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that will leave you in splits. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor was seen crying in the ocean as she recreated the scene of Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring. She said, “My earring’s gone. Oh my god, I am gonna cry, my diamond earring.”

Then, Khushi came out of her room and repeated Kourtney Kardashian’s line, “What's wrong with you guys?” to which the reply was, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean, and it's gone.” The reel ended with Khushi lip-syncing the iconic line, “There's people that are dying.”

Watch the video here!

In the comments section, Shanaya Kapoor couldn’t keep calm, using crying emojis. One fan said, “This reminds me of the iconic tiktoks you girlies used to make during lockdown.” There were many other comments with laughing emojis.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartwarming post with her sister on Instagram. In one picture, they posed for the camera as they enjoyed the ocean waters with a scenic view in the background. In the second slide, their backs were visible to the camera. Check out the post!

In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “I’ll be looking at the moon, but I’ll be seeing you.” Ananya Panday, Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and more showered their love on the siblings with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been busy shooting for the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is set to star in a romantic film with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The untitled film is slated for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

