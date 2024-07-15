Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘ek din heera’ look from Anant-Radhika’s Aashirwad gets all things relatable reaction from dad Boney, beau Shikhar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations saw many stars from the entertainment industry in attendance. Putting their best fashion foot forward, they joined the festivities in their stylish attire. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her look from the couple’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, and her dad Boney Kapoor’s reaction to it was way too relatable. Janhvi’s beau, Shikhar Pahariya, also showcased his appreciation.

On July 14, 2024, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the photoshoot she did for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The actress was seen wearing an ivory gown, covered in sparkling work, with a cape. She looked extremely glamorous in her silver dangling earrings, on-point makeup, and open hair.

Janhvi captioned the post, “ek din sona, ek din heera.”

Have a look at Janhvi’s photoshoot!

In the comments section, her father, Boney Kapoor, praised her in an adorable way, saying, “Heera sona Chandi sab phike Tere saamne beta (Diamonds, gold, and silver all pale in front of you, daughter).”

Arjun Kapoor used a red heart emoji, a fire emoji, and a raised hands emoji to convey his admiration. Janhvi’s BF Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor, and actors Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina showed their love by leaving a like on the post.

More about Janhvi Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

For the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, Janhvi wore a stunning golden lehenga. She mesmerized everyone with her appearance when she posed for the paparazzi. In the inside videos from the occasion, Janhvi was spotted many times with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. They were seen enjoying themselves during the baraat along with other stars including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her thriller film Ulajh, which arrives in theaters on August 2. The trailer of the movie is set to release tomorrow, July 16.

