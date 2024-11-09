Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan drops heartwarming birthday wish for his son Arhaan Khan; calls him ‘My Friend my Family’

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is celebrating his 22nd birthday today, November 9, 2024. On this special occasion, he received a lot of love and wishes from his family members. Arbaaz’s wife Sshura Khan also dropped a heartwarming wish for the birthday boy. She called him her friend and family, which is proof of their close bond.

Sshura Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of Arhaan Khan playing a guitar. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday My Friend my Family @iamarhaankhan Thank you for being you,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Have a look at Sshura’s story!

Earlier today, Malaika Arora posted a series of pictures on Instagram and wished her son Arhaan on his birthday. In the first photo, Malaika was seen hugging Arhaan when he was a child. There were some more childhood glimpses of him. In the caption, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday my baby boy (cake emoji) mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt (red heart emojis) @iamarhaankhan.” Have a look!

Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Farah Khan, Saba Pataudi, Sanjay Kapoor, Shibani Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna, Chunky Panday, and more showered Arhaan with wishes in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities liked the post.

Arhaan’s father Arbaaz Khan also shared a special birthday wish for him. He posted a happy picture of Arhaan sitting by the window. The second slide was an inside glimpse from the birthday celebration with the Khan family. Arhaan was seen cutting a cake while being surrounded by his loved ones. Arbaaz, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, Nirvan Khan, and others were part of the picture.

The third slide gave a close look at Arhaan’s cake. It was of chocolate flavor and read, “Happy Birthday Arhaan!” in blue frosting.

Arbaaz’s caption read, “Happy birthday my Arhaan. you are my everything. love you to the moon and back. You’re the best.” Sshura left heart emojis in the comments.

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 24, 2023.

