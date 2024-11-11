Khushi Kapoor opens up on her dating life amidst relationship rumors with Vedang Raina: ‘It’s definitely new for me and…’

Khushi Kapoor’s alleged relationship with actor Vedang Raina became the talk of the town ever since the stars started attending events together. Their lovey-dovey moments went viral on social media, making fans assured that love is in the air. Recently, the actress also opened up about her dating life and revealed how it has changed ever since she became an actress.

From performing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding to attending each other’s birthdays and going on screenings and vacations together, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been doing it all together, lately. Hence, it raised many eyebrows with people speculating that their stars have aligned.

During a recent conversation with Bazaar India, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter stated, “It’s definitely new for me.” She further added that it’s not something she had to put much thought into before. Having said that, currently she would like work to be her main focus.

“I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority,” she further expressed. Recently, fans of The Archies actors went berserk when they saw Vedang’s name on Khushi’s bracelet.

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed netizens also commented on the Jigra actor’s social media post and asked him to not pretend to be single as they now have the proof. On the actress’ 24th birthday bash, earlier this month, he was among the many friends who hosted a pajama party for the birthday girl.

In the photos Khushi dropped on her Instagram, Boney Kapoor can be seen posing with Vedang on one side and Khushi on the other. So, does this mean the actor-producer has given his blessings to the rumored love birds? Well, that's only time, and Boney can tell.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Khushi and Vedang made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical OTT film, The Archies. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan along with Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

For more inside news about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s PIC flaunting rumored BF Vedang Raina’s name on her bracelet goes viral; Netizens feel they have made it official