Khushi Kapoor’s PIC flaunting rumored BF Vedang Raina’s name on her bracelet goes viral; Netizens feel they have made it official

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina might not have confirmed their relationship. But their going on vacations, attending movie screenings together, and attending each other’s birthdays have made fans speculate that love is in the air. Recently, fans thought they had made their relationship official after spotting his name on Khushi’s bracelet.

Nearly a week ago, both Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina dropped pictures from the Maldivian holiday they took last month. Looking at the pictures, it was pretty evident they had a gala time together. Among the many photos that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter dropped online was an image of her in a red bikini.

While she looked stunning in the photo, her bracelet did the talking about her alleged relationship with Vedang. Upon zooming on it, eagle-eyed fans saw letters of his name sewn together to form ‘VEDANG’. This made netizens jump in joy and conclude that their speculations were true after all. After seeing his name on Khushi’s bracelet, a user took to Vedang’s social media and commented, “We all saw your name on Khushi’s bracelet you need to stop saying you’re single in every interview!”

A couple of days ago, on Khushi Kapoor’s 24th birthday, the Jigra actor was part of the pajama party hosted in honor of the birthday girl. In the inside images posted by her, he was seen donning a blue pajama set with Khushi’s ‘KK’ initials embroidered on it. He also posed with her father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor. He had a blast celebrating his rumored girlfriend’s birthday with Shanaya Kapoor, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah, their pal Muskan Chanana and many others.

An inside video from the bash also went viral. In the clip, she can be seen blowing her birthday candle while her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina holds her hair. Very sweetly, he took care of his lady love and prevented her hair from getting messy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi and Vedang made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. Apart from them, the teen musical also starrer Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

