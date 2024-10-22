Khushi Kapoor reveals dadi wants her to find a boyfriend: ‘She is giving me lists of boys’

Grandparents always wish their grandchildren well, and Khushi Kapoor's grandmother is no different. The actress appeared in an episode of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3 and revealed that her grandmother wants her to find a prospective boyfriend. Moreover, like other grandparents, she sends lists of prospective boys for the same.

Khushi Kapoor is one of the youngest star kids to enter Bollywood, and fans are keen to see her journey ahead. Recently, the actress made an appearance in the show Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives S3, Ep 7, where her chachi Maheep Kapoor, who stars in the show, takes her out for a meal. They are accompanied by Maheep's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, and son, Jahaan Kapoor.

During their conversation, The Archies actress reveals that her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, wants her to find a boyfriend. Moreover, she has been sending her a listing of prospective boys for the same. She was quoted as saying, "Dadi has called me very seriously the other day and she was like 'I think abhi it's time to find a boyfriend." and I was like Dadi, are you serious and she is giving me lists of boys like 'Ha yeh aacha dikh raha hai, why don't you talk to him'?"

Shanaya Kapoor, who was sitting nearby, added that their grandmother wants Khushi to date a 'tall and sweet' boy. For those unaware, the actress is rumored to be dating Vedang Raina, who was her co-star in her debut project. They have often been spotted together on dinner dates and events. In fact, Karan Johar teased Vedang about Khushi during their appearance in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. But none of the young actors have officially confirmed the news.

Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will next star in an untitled romantic-drama film with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. It's directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in February 2025.

