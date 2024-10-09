Vedang Raina reveals he tolerates THIS about Suhana Khan; ‘She would take the most time to get ready'

Vedang Raina is the upcoming actor who stepped into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical The Archies with his pals Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. During a recent interview, he spoke about his co-stars and revealed one quality of them that he loves and one that he tolerates about them. While talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Vedang stated that she was the one who would take the most time on the sets.

While talking to Galatta India about his actor friends from the Industry, Vedang Raina stated that the one thing which he likes about Suhana Khan is that she is very warm to people around her. He continued talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and revealed the one thing that he tolerates about her. Going back to the sets of their debut OTT movie The Archies, the youngster recalled that Suhana would take the most time to get ready.

Raina added, “So, the guys would take 15 mins, you’d be done and you’d be waiting for 40 mins only for Suhana.” He further wished ‘all the best’ to the person who would be doing a scene with Suhana because according to him, there were times when they would perform together and someone would interrupt them stating ‘Oh stop, the hair is coming this way’. Talking from experience, the actor stated that the hair team on the set of Zoya Akhtar’s movie also went through a lot to get Khan’s hair right. Having said that, he also added that it was not her fault as it was the requirement of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang is all set to share the screen in Vasan Bala’s next with Alia Bhatt. As for Suhana Khan, she will be making her big screen debut with her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh’s actioner, King. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that the father-daughter duo intends to take King on floors in January next year. It was also revealed that SRK and producer Siddharth Anand are looking to bring King by mid-2026.

