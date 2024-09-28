Khushi Kapoor shares happy memories from childhood with elder sister Janhvi and dad Boney Kapoor; see PICS

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are not just sisters to each other, they are also each other’s BFFs, confidants, and cheerleaders. Like many of us, they also share a close bond with their parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. A while ago, The Archies debutant shared childhood pictures with her elder sister and producer dad.

Khushi Kapoor reposted two images on her Instagram stories that were originally shared by her fan club. The monochrome images showcase her along with Janhvi Kapoor sitting on the lap of their father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor. In the first childhood image, Khushi can be seen having a blast with her loved ones. It reflects her happiness while young Janhvi also smiles at the camera while their father tries to keep them safe. In the other picture of the collage, both the youngsters can be seen distracted by something.

Take a look:

On several occasions, the Kapoor sisters have expressed how protective and concerned they are about each other. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Devara Part 1 actress revealed that she is very protective of Khushi and aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor. Janhvi told us, “I think I'm quite protective of both of them. Khushi doesn't ask for advice so much. She gives me advice. I, in fact, think sometimes Shanaya asks me for more advice than Khushi does but they're both smart and confident. I was in Delhi for Shanaya's ramp walk that she did for Manish Malhotra's show and I was in awe of how confident she was.”

Advertisement

The proud elder sister added, “She owned that ramp and I thought that that was so cool and people underestimated it. How gutsy it is to be in front of everyone and have that much confidence and be unfazed. It takes a lot and not many people can. I don't know pull it off with that much ease I think.”

On the other hand, Khushi once said that Janhvi is like a parent to her. While talking to Lifestyle Asia India, she stated, “I feel she is a kind of parent to me. She just talks me through everything and tells me I am doing good, adding that the fun part of being Janhvi’s sister is stealing her clothes and shoes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is busy with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

ALSO READ: PICS: Janhvi Kapoor drops breathtaking stills from Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1