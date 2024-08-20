Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi her ‘support system’; says ‘she is kind a parent to me’

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, The Archies actress shared what the best thing about having Janhvi as her sister is. From raiding her wardrobe to having her as a parent, Khushi bears it all.

In a video interview by Lifestyle Asia India, Khushi Kapoor expressed her profound love for her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. The former stated that the latter is very much her main support system. The Archies actress also added that the Mili star always guides her through everything, even if it's something small and irrelevant. Moreover, she is always the first person Khushi calls when she needs any kind of advice.

“I feel she is a kind of parent to me. She just talks me through everything, tells me I am doing good,” Kapoor stated adding that the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress also gives her pep talks. But the fun part of being Janhvi’s sister is stealing her clothes and shoes, which Khushi thinks is a “great bonus.” Last month, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi walked her first fashion show along with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

After concluding the event, she spoke to the media about her experience and revealed what advice her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor gave her before the show. Khushi told ANI, “Janhvi told me to be calm, be present, and listen to the music.” Moreover, the Bawaal actress also gave her little sister some quick tips and just told her to be herself before her debut on the runway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy movie, Naadaniyaan, with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Helmed by debutant director Shauna Gautam, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

As for Janhvi Kapoor, she is all set to make her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing the screen with South star NTR Jr., along with Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. The action drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

