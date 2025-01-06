Khushi Kapoor’s BTS selfies in colourful outfits from Loveyapa Ho Gaya song ft Junaid Khan confirms she had lots of fun

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big-screen debut with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. Recently, the makers released the first track from the movie, titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya. Kapoor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images in colorful outfits, proving that she had a lot of fun while shooting the track.

Khushi Kapoor shared a series of BTS pictures from the song. In the first image, she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, dressed in a pastel pink dress adorned with flower designs. In the second picture, Kapoor poses for a selfie with a sad expression, wearing a red dress and a hair accessory.

See the post here:

The third picture shows the happy Kapoor leaning against a wall, wearing a puffer jacket, a head cap, and ear muffs. In the last picture, Kapoor looks adorable in her playful avatar.

The title track of Loveyapa, a playful relationship anthem, has been released just in time for the upcoming Valentine’s season. The song highlights the charming chemistry between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music composed by White Noise Collectives and lyrics written by SOM, it’s a lively and fun number.

In the track, Junaid Khan is introduced as Gucci and Khushi Kapoor as Baani. It humorously explores their relationship troubles as they miss each other and exchange texts. Dressed in vibrant outfits, the pair dances to Loveyapa Ho Gaya's quirky lyrics and infectious beats. The catchy hook step is sure to make you want to dance along.

Loveyapa, presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, is produced by Phantom Studios. The film also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, and others.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to release in theaters on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine's week.

