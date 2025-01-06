Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur are obsessed with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song Loveyapa Ho Gaya; here's proof

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big screen debut with his upcoming movie, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the makers dropped the first track of the rom-com Loveyapa Ho Gaya. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave a shoutout to the young actors. Now, Junaid’s sister, Ira, took to her social media and revealed she is obsessed with the peppy number. In fact, she has been listening to the song all weekend with her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

On December 5, 2025, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video of her vibing to her brother Junaid Khan’s new song from his upcoming film, Loveyapa. She was joined by her husband, Nupur Shikhare, who seemed equally obsessed with the fun track. In the caption, she penned, “I was changing lanes, so I look distracted, but we’ve been listening to this all weekend. Not an appropriate anniversary song, but pfffttt.”

On the same day, Aamir Khan also reviewed his son’s movie. While talking to ANI, Mr. Perfectionist revealed that he had watched the rough cut of the film and already loved it. Aamir further stated that it’s very entertaining. “The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here,” he told the media house, adding that all the actors have done a splendid job.

The PK actor also spoke highly of Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the movie. The actor-producer stated that he felt her mother Sridevi’s energy. “When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see,” divulged Aamir. Talking about his movie, Junaid stated that he will be seen in a new kind of role in Advait Chandan’s directorial.

He also admitted that it's very different from his debut movie, Maharaj. For the unknown, Loveyapa will hit theatres on February 7, 2025, during Valentine’s week.

