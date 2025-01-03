Loveyapa’s first song Loveyapa Ho Gaya OUT: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor drop quirky relationship track ahead of Valentine’s season

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are making their big screen debut with the romantic movie Loveyapa. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers are set to drop the first song of the film even before the teaser or the trailer. Now, the quirky relationship track Loveyapa Ho Gaya has been unveiled ahead of the Valentine’s season and it showcases the delightful chemistry between Junaid and Khushi.

Today, January 3, 2025, the first song from the upcoming movie Loveyapa has been released across social media platforms. Titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya, it has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi with music by White Noise Collectives and lyrics by SOM.

The song introduces Junaid Khan as Gucci and Khushi Kapoor as Baani. It is a fun track about their relationship problems. They are seen missing each other and texting on phones. In colorful outfits, the duo dances to the quirky lyrics and the catchy beats of the song. The hook step promises to make you groove and vibe to the song.

Watch the full music video here!

Fans showered the song with love and appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Junaid is so super awesome! Great screen presence, what a talent, prompt diction, super expressive! Doesn’t remind of Aamir Khan and yet he does!” Another stated, “Ohhh wow this was really osm & your expressions khusiii too good, Major excited for this now.”

Advertisement

A comment read, “this looks so fun,” and many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios Production. The film stars Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla and Kunj Anand. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Did you know Aamir Khan starrer PK was initially titled Tully? Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he decided to change it