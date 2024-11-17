Khushi Kapoor’s latest PIC in pink bikini from her ‘no boys allowed’ trip has rumored BF Vedang Raina’s heart

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are considered to be one of the most adorable couples in town. Though they haven't confirmed their relationship officially, going together at events, movie screenings and other occasions always makes fans swoon over them. A few days ago, the two were rumoured to visit Maldives together. Recently, Khushi again shared pictures from her beach vacay, but it's with her ‘girl gang.’

In her new instagram post, Khushi was spotted with her friends on a vacation. They posed together and soaked the sun on the yacht. In a few pictures, Khushi was seen donning a pink bikini and she looked gorgeous in it. Well, seems like her rumoured BF Vedang Raina agrees as she also liked those pictures.

Around two weeks, both Khushi and Vedang shared pictures from their Maldives vacation, they seemed to have a good time. Among other pictures, one picture gained fans attention where The Archie's actress was seen wearing a bracelet with the name Vedang's name over it which made the fans happy.

A few days ago, on Khushi Kapoor’s 24th birthday, Raina was part of the pajama party hosted for the birthday girl..of the birthday girl. In the inside images posted by her, he was seen donning a blue pyjama set with Khushi’s ‘KK’ initials embroidered on it. In the cake cutting video, he was even seen carefully holding her hair back in a tender gesture.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi and Vedang made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. Apart from them, the teen musical also starrer Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal.