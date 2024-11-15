Khushi Kapoor’s all-white tube top and pant look is classy and fab but it’s the mini Lady Dior bag we’re setting our eyes on

Last night, 14th November, Khushi Kapoor redefined chic minimalism at an event, turning heads in a head-to-to-toe white ensemble that screamed effortless elegance! The upcoming star chose an all-white look featuring a sleek tube top and high-waisted pants, showing us exactly how to master monochrome without a second thought. If anyone can rock an all-white look with zero stress and max style, it’s Khushi! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

At the center of Khushi's appearance was a strapless top with a zip-up front and belt detail was the focal point of her look. This wasn’t just a tube top; the zip added a cool utilitarian feel, while the belt detailing the front brought structure and definition to her silhouette to complement that, Khushi decided to put on white pants with graphic details around the knees, which added some element of street fashion. The graphic accents of the detail added fun to the outfit, which was otherwise clean and white, striking a balance in enhancing the outfit without compromising its simple beauty.

Khushi's look was already flawless, but accessories and makeup perfected it. For this edgy look, Khushi added the mini-Lady Dior bag for a touch of luxe to her outfit. The skinny quilted leather and signature charm detail instantly make her outfit pop. Khushi’s approach to accessories was all about subtlety. She chose fine rings, a dainty bracelet, and small earrings that stood submissively under her all white outfit without competing for attention.

Khushi Kapoor’s striking makeup completed her all-white look and provided just the right amount of warmth and glow. She went for glossy lips, which gave her a fresh and moist look that suited this monochrome outfit with a hint of subtle glitz. There was a healthy tinge on her cheeks, which made her skin glow in a nice pop of warmth against the white hues, making it naturally bright.

Khushi Kapoor's classic kohl rimmed eyes and mascara laden lashes added a hint of drama and drew attention to her eyes with bold effect. To keep the look soft and in sync, she opted for a nude eyeshadow which enhanced her eyes even further and did not overpower the rest of the look. Together, these make-up choices perfectly matched the elegance of the outfit, letting her natural beauty shine through in a subtle, striking way.

Thus, whenever the need to dress up arises, instead of asking what to wear, simply follow Khushi Kapoor’s style diary and wear white from head to toe. This look is cool, stylish and everything you need to look effortlessly neat and organized. It is safe to say that this ‘white on white’ style has indeed taken over the fashion industry. Leave it to Khushi to give us lessons in how to do it!

