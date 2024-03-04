Khushi Kapoor can't stop gushing over rumored beau Vedang Raina's new PICS; latter calls her 'Pattu girl'

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina debuted in Bollywood last year with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, The Archies. Ever since then, the relationship rumors of their blossoming romance became the talk of the town. The two have never admitted to the relationship, yet on various occasions, their actions have fueled the fire. Now, yet again, a while back, the exchange of compliments between the lovebirds on each other’s social media posts caught everyone’s attention.

Khushi Kapoor drops stunning PICS with sister Janhvi Kapoor

Today, on March 4, a while back, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle. She posted a series of pictures channeling her timeless elegance in saree cladded in South Indian style along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She looked resplendent in a pastel silk saree paired with a purple embroidered blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with a floral gajra. Meanwhile, Janhvi looked graceful in a pink silk saree paired with heavy jewelry, leaving her hair open.

While sharing the post, she dropped a white heart and bouquet emoji.

Take a look:

Vedang Raina reacts to the post

Reacting to the post, Khushi’s rumored beau, Vedang Raina, called her “Pattu girl,” while the loving sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped red-hearts in the comments section.

Vedang Raina also shared pictures in his ethnic best

In addition to this, a few hours back, Vedang Raina had also posted his pictures on his social media handle as he dressed in his ethnic best. He exuded royal elegance in the pictures as he sported an ivory kurta pajama layered with an embroidered matching jacket. He is also seen wearing matching ethnic footwear to complete his look.

While sharing the post, he didn’t write anything but let the emojis do the talking, which included mirror ball, sparkle, and star emojis.

Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor's reaction to the post

The pictures shared by the Jigra actor left his rumored beloved Khushi gushing as she reacted to the post and wrote, "Sweeeet" in the comments section. In addition to this, the director of Jigra, Vasan Bala, also dropped a quirky comment appreciating his haircut as he wrote, "Nice Hair…Cut"

Notably, the two recently attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. A video of the two sitting together and enjoying the magnificent sangeet evening had also gone viral on the internet.

