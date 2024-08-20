Kiara Advani shares unseen pics with Sidharth Malhotra on her parents’ wedding anniversary; don’t miss glimpse of 'best card partners'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They also share a great bond with each other’s families and are often spotted spending quality time together. Kiara made a special post on social media on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary in which she also shared unseen pictures with Sidharth. The glimpse of the family being the ‘best card partners’ is unmissable.

Today, August 20, 2024, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and dropped a series of photographs of her family. The first picture was a beautiful shot of Kiara’s parents, and another snapshot was from their wedding. There was also a family portrait in which Kiara posed with her mom, dad, and brother.

One selfie featured Sidharth Malhotra along with Kiara and parents. The shot looked like it was taken during one of their vacations. The last slide showed the four of them having a meal together and playing cards. The caption on the picture read, “Best card partners.”

In the caption of her post, Kiara wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple.” Have a look at the post!

Fans showed their love for the family in the comments section of Kiara’s post. One person said, “how cute! happy anniversary.” A user called them “the cutest fam” and another stated, “happy family ki.”

Advertisement

Earlier, on July 31, Kiara Advani celebrated her 33rd birthday. Sidharth Malhotra sent love-filled wishes to his wife on the special day. Sharing a picture of Kiara from the celebration, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani is set to enter the YRF Spy Universe with the movie War 2. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. She is also gearing up to be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s action thriller Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is collaborating with Murad Khetani on the Balwinder Singh Janjua-directed Mitti. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have roped in Sreeleela as the female lead of the action drama.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha wears saffron dress, bangles as trio steps out on Independence Day