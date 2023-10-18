EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Shershaah’s National Award win; expresses gratitude to Vikram Batra’s family

Shershaah stands out as one of the most acclaimed movies in Sidharth Malhotra’s filmography. Released in 2021, this biographical war drama, centered on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics. The film, starring Sidharth in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, received the prestigious Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Karan Johar, the producer, was present at the ceremony yesterday to accept the award. Sidharth, in response to the film's significant triumph, expressed gratitude to the Batra family for their trust.

Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah’s National Award win

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra shared his reaction to the significant win of his movie, Shershaah, at the National Awards. Reflecting on the story's importance, Sidharth remarked, “Ever since my childhood, I have grown up listening to stories about the bravery and valor of the Indian Army. It takes a lot to understand the emotion and psyche of a soldier.”

Recalling the genesis of the film, Sidharth stated, “A few years back, I met Vikram's brother Vishal Batra and was inspired by Vikram Batra's journey and sacrifice. We had the vision of the story being told onscreen to reach the masses. Karan Johar brought this incredibly inspiring tale to life.”

Expressing gratitude to Vikram Batra’s family, Sidharth added, “My portrayal of late captain Vikram Batra, has been inspiring and satisfying. We are forever grateful to the Batra family for trusting us with their family’s story.” He concluded, “I would love to celebrate this award with the entire team of Shershaah for their endless hard work and effort.”

Sidharth Malhotra shares special post after Shershaah’s win at 69th National Awards

Sharing about the film’s achievement on his Instagram, Sidharth expressed, “Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah! The award received today is a tribute to hardwork, determination, and patriotism. Its significance will remain etched in my heart forever. Deep gratitude and respect to my entire team, and above all, to you for your constant support.”

Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and directed by Vishnuvardhan, was released on an OTT platform.

