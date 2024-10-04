Kick 2: ‘Devil is back’– Salman Khan’s fans go crazy as Sajid Nadiadwala announces action-thriller’s sequel

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala pleasantly surprised fans with the official announcement of Kick 2. An exciting monochrome photo of the Sikandar actor was shared with his back shot for the latest development. As one can anticipate, the update took the internet by storm, with fans gushing over Devil’s return.

Today, on October 4, a monochrome picture of Salman Khan was shared on the Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson. In the latest post, the actor was seen flaunting his muscles with his back towards the camera. The Sikandar actor raised fans’ anticipation with the stunning picture. The caption alongside the post read, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.”

Take a look

Ever since the announcement was made, the internet is going gaga and fans can't hold back their excitement. Several fans thronged the comments section expressing their happiness about the sequel. A fan wrote, "Kick 2 bnni chahiye confirm blockbuster jayegi", another fan expressed, "We want Jacqueline Fernandez in kick 2" while a third fan exclaimed, "Asli show ab chalu hone wala…. Kyo ki ab devil aane wala hai #kick2" another fan gushed, "Devil is back."

In addition to this, one fan wrote, "The og Salman khan line up" and another fan remembered the film’s iconic dialogue, "Aap devil ke piche devil aapke piche too much fun".

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that a report published in Mid-day earlier this year in July suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to take the sequel of the hardcore action entertainer, Kick 2 on floors next year. A source also mentioned that the filmmaker was busy writing the film’s script.

Meanwhile, in a last year interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid hailed the franchise as his "favorite IP." He stated, "We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money, but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

The 2014-released film was led by Salman along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Randeep Hooda in key roles. It was an adaptation of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Anniversary: When Heeramandi actress revealed Mirzapur actor 'didn't go down on his knee' while proposing her