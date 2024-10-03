Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Anniversary: When Heeramandi actress revealed Mirzapur actor 'didn't go down on his knee' while proposing her

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. The couple is celebrating their 2nd anniversary today and on this special occasion, we are revisiting the Mirzapur actor’s hilarious yet cute proposal where he didn’t go down on his knees to propose his wife for the marriage.

During an interview with Bride’s Today in 2020, Richa Chadha had offered a sneak peek into the thoughtful yet cute proposal by her beau Ali Fazal. She recalled that the Mirzapur actor had planned a dinner on a small and secluded island in the Maldives, which she had expected for her birthday and not for Ali’s proposal.

However, Ali posed the question in the most unexpected way. She shared, "We had finished eating and were sipping champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that, he took a 10-minute long nap on the sand - I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!”

In the same interview, Richa also admitted she was the first one to confess her feelings to Fazal. She recalled watching the 1992 biographical comedy Chaplin at her home. She noted her now-husband enjoying the film and was happy to have found someone with similar tastes.

“That is when I said, ‘This is really sweet, I love you.” to him,” she shared. However, it took Fazal three months to respond to her profession and say the three magical words back to the actress.

During the conversation, Ali also admitted that as Richa rightly believes he fell in love with her because of her clumsiness. According to him, when Richa would be eating, food will be all over the pace and cutlery will definitely fall. He also remembered one of the most embarrassing moments of the Heeramandi actress in Venice.

The actor revealed during a fine dining event Judi Dench was sitting at the next table, and a bean went flying over from Richa’s plate. Richa calls it her “Pretty Woman moment.”

Ali and Richa got married on October 4, 2022, and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year on July 16, 2024.

