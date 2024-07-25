10 years of Kick: Remember Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's little co-star Bubbles? Here's how she looks now

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick completed its 10 years of release today, July 25. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema.

On this special occasion, we present a 'then and now' article featuring Riya Vij. She played the role of Bubbles in the film. Let's have a look at how she looks now.

Riya Vij worked in Kick, Gippi, and Kapoor & Sons

In Kick, we saw Riya Vij, the little co-star of Salman Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez playing the role of Bubbles. Her character suffered from an illness in the film.

The follows Devi Lal Singh (Salman) is only interested in doing something if he can get a kick out of it. In this pursuit, he dons the garb of 'Devil' and becomes a notorious thief. Jacqueline played the role of Dr. Shaina Mehra.

Apart from them, the cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, and others.

Meanwhile, let's have a look at how Riya Vij aka Bubbles looks in recent past time:

On the 10th anniversary of Kick, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a video on their official Instagram page and wrote, "A decade of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala giving us the Kick we never knew we needed! #NGEFamily celebrates 10 years of action-packed sequences, unforgettable fun, and non-stop entertainment Here’s to an incredible journey with amazing memories as we celebrate the #10thAnniversaryOfKick!"

Have a look:

Riya also did films such as Gippi, and Kapoor & Sons. In Gippi, she played the role of Gurpreet Kaur. The film showcases Gippi, an overweight teenager, who struggles to handle the physical and social changes that come with her age. However, eventually, she learns to let go of her insecurities and love herself for exactly who she is.

In Kapoor & Sons, Riya was Alia Bhatt aka Tia's friend. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. In the movie, we see brothers Arjun and Rahul return home to visit their unwell grandfather. Amid numerous ongoing family problems, emotions run high when a girl causes a rift between the two.

Riya Vij once said she wanted to become like Kareena Kapoor Khan

In an interview with PTI in 2023, she once shared that she never dreamt of acting in movies but wanted to be like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"When I was very small, I wanted to become an actress. Whenever I used to watch movies I was fascinated with glamour and the whole feel of being a heroine. I wanted to become like Kareena Kapoor," Riya said.

Kick actress further added that when she grew a bit older she felt it was all stupid and felt that she wanted to become a teacher and was fascinated with school life. "But now I am just enjoying my school life and will see what happens next," she said.

"If I get an opportunity to work in a good film and if it does not hamper my studies then I would love to do it. But I am not thinking of all this much," Riya further added.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Riya Vij also expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and added that she really likes him and has the biggest crush on him. She also said that it would be great if she could work with him someday.

