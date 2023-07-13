EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala promises Kick 2 with Salman Khan; Says, ‘Can't be complacent, It’s my favorite IP'

In 2014, renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala made his debut as a director with the Salman Khan-led Kick. The film went ahead to become a blockbuster and to date holds the record of being the highest-grossing film for a debutant with lifetime collections of over Rs 200 crore in India. Over the last 9 years, there has been a lot of chatter about a sequel to Kick, and Sajid Nadiadwala too confirmed that he will take the director’s chair again for Kick 2 with Salman.

'Salman has heard the script of Kick 2,' says Sajid Nadiadwala

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in Dubai, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Kick is his favorite IP and promised Kick 2 soon. “I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors,” Sajid confirms.

The producer insists that he is being cautious with the sequel as there is a lot of expectation among the audience for the actioner. “First, it was on my mind but now, it’s on paper. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he admits. Expanding his thoughts on the consumption of cinema in post-Covid world, Sajid explains, “We are currently in the post-Covid blind curve, and we need to respect the time that the audience needs. They need a great reason to come to the theater and we need to make a great film to bring them back.”

'We can't be complacent," says Sajid Naidadwala

He adds, “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.” Sajid Nadiadwala is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Bawaal on Amazon Prime on July 21. He has also announced Chandu Champion and Housefull 5 for 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

