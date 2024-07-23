Kick 2: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s action entertainer to go on floors in 2025? Here’s what we know

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the highly-awaited sequel of Salman Khan starrer Kick, released in 2014. The updates around Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 have kept fans intrigued, but nothing concrete around it surfaced. However, it has now recently been reported that nearly a decade later, the Sikandar actor is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second installment.

Sajid Nadiadwala plans to take Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 on floors in 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with the 2014 released Kick. Now it is being said that the filmmaker is all set to take the sequel of the hardcore action entertainer, Kick 2 on floors next year. A report published in Mid-Day mentioned a source revealing that Sajid has been busy writing the film’s script.

"He will have to figure out the timelines because he is also overseeing several productions under his banner. He wants to ensure smooth functioning of the productions in order to dedicate his entire time to direct Kick 2," the source said.

It has also been revealed that Sajid who is currently backing Salman Khan Sikandar has already started discussion about taking the story of Devi forward. The actor-filmmaker duo who share a great bond of friendship are "excited" about the collaboration on Kick 2, claimed the source.

When Sajid Nadiadwala said they can't be "complacent" with Kick 2

It is worth mentioning that while speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla last year, Sajid hailed the franchise as his "favorite IP." He also revealed whenever he speaks about Kick, he is flooded with messages from the industry and digital world asking when the sequel will go on floors.

He further added, "We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money, but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

Led by Salman Khan, Kick also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Randeep Hooda in key roles. It was an adaptation of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name.

Apart from this, Salman and Sajid have joined hands for Sikandar which is being directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and more in the important roles. Additionally, Nadiadwala also has Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.

