Killer Soup Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘double tadka’, Konkona Sensharma will leave you intrigued and how

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma are two of the most talented and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Both of them are coming together for Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime web series called Killer Soup. Recently, its makers released the series' much-awaited trailer on the internet and it has generated a strong buzz. Let's find out more about the trailer.

Killer Soup trailer is released

Today, on January 3rd, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma's comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup dropped on the internet. The two-minute and 22-second long trailer keeps you hooked till the end with its interesting visuals without giving any hint about the actual plot. We get glimpses of all the characters from the show as the mystery 'boils' up and reaches its crescendo. The trailer has successfully managed to generate hype around this show.



About Killer Soup

Killer Soup is a web series directed by Abhishek Chaubey who is known for helming acclaimed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Anula Navlekar among others. It has been created and written by Chaubey alongside Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade. Killer Soup is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 11th, 2024.

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma's work front

In 2023, Manoj was a part of several interesting films. The year started for him with the OTT film Gulmohar also starring Sharmila Tagore. Upon release, it received critical acclaim. After that, he played the role of advocate in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The year concluded for him with Devashish Makhija's Joram which was well received during its festival rounds. Apart from Killer Soup, he is also doing a film called Despatch.

Konkana, on the other hand, directed a short film in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2 which met with a positive response. She is also doing Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

