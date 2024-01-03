Killer Soup Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘double tadka’, Konkona Sensharma will leave you intrigued and how
The official trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sensharma starrer comedy crime web series Killer Soup has been released today. Let's find out more about this.
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma are two of the most talented and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Both of them are coming together for Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime web series called Killer Soup. Recently, its makers released the series' much-awaited trailer on the internet and it has generated a strong buzz. Let's find out more about the trailer.
Killer Soup trailer is released
Today, on January 3rd, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma's comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup dropped on the internet. The two-minute and 22-second long trailer keeps you hooked till the end with its interesting visuals without giving any hint about the actual plot. We get glimpses of all the characters from the show as the mystery 'boils' up and reaches its crescendo. The trailer has successfully managed to generate hype around this show.
Check out the trailer here:
About Killer Soup
Killer Soup is a web series directed by Abhishek Chaubey who is known for helming acclaimed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Anula Navlekar among others. It has been created and written by Chaubey alongside Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade. Killer Soup is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 11th, 2024.
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma's work front
In 2023, Manoj was a part of several interesting films. The year started for him with the OTT film Gulmohar also starring Sharmila Tagore. Upon release, it received critical acclaim. After that, he played the role of advocate in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The year concluded for him with Devashish Makhija's Joram which was well received during its festival rounds. Apart from Killer Soup, he is also doing a film called Despatch.
Konkana, on the other hand, directed a short film in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2 which met with a positive response. She is also doing Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
ALSO READ: PIC: Manoj Bajpayee says 'New Year New Me' as he flaunts abs; impressed fans write ‘Hrithik Roshan who?'
Star
Blake Lively
NET Worth: ~ 362.58 K USD (RS 3 cr)
2023 was eventful for Hollywood. From breakups, reconciliations, divorces, and proposals, not one moment went by that skipped our attention. A lot of them also went on strike; I mean, it's about time! Perhaps that's why so many well-known celebrities, for their active social media presence, avoided the gr...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more