PIC: Manoj Bajpayee says 'New Year New Me' as he flaunts abs; impressed fans write ‘Hrithik Roshan who?'
Manoj Bajpayee has caused a stir on the internet with his New Year transformation, earning heaps of praise from fans who are in awe of the actor's fit physique.
Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee had a remarkable 2023 with numerous film releases. As he stepped into the new year, Bajpayee pleasantly surprised his fans by unveiling his new avatar, showcasing his sculpted abs and chiseled physique. His admirers were thoroughly impressed with his physical transformation and showered him with love.
Manoj Bajpayee showcases ‘killer’ physical transformation in New Year post
On January 1, Manoj Bajpayee treated his Instagram followers to a snapshot of his recent body transformation. The picture featured the actor shirtless, confidently flaunting his sculpted abs, accompanied by an intense expression on his face.
In the caption, he humorously stated, “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?”
Check it out!
Fan reactions to Manoj Bajpayee’s post flaunting his physique
Fans flooded the comments section under Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram post, expressing their surprise and showering him with praise. One person playfully remarked, “Always knew you had these underneath the clothes,” while others humorously questioned, “Hrithik Roshan who?” An admirer proudly claimed, “Mumbai ka King kaun?” and one comment earnestly stated, “@bajpayee.manoj sir, u don't know how big fan I am...u outclassed everyone in this picture.”
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called Bajpayee, “Chuppe Rustom,” while actor Sunil Grover applauded, “Aag laga di aapne internet pe!”
Manoj Bajpayee’s work front in 2023 and upcoming projects
Manoj Bajpayee showcased his versatile talent in the movie Gulmohar, which premiered on OTT in March 2023. This drama film boasted a stellar cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, among others.
Following that, Bajpayee took on the role in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, a gripping courtroom drama that garnered positive responses from both critics and viewers alike. His most recent theatrical release, Joram, featured Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in key roles. The thriller film earned positive reviews.
The actor is now gearing up for the release of his dark comedy crime thriller series Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this highly anticipated show is set to hit Netflix on January 11, 2024.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee opens up on stereotype related to men’s emotions; ‘Mard ko dard kyun nahi hoga?’
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more