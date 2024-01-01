PIC: Manoj Bajpayee says 'New Year New Me' as he flaunts abs; impressed fans write ‘Hrithik Roshan who?'

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee had a remarkable 2023 with numerous film releases. As he stepped into the new year, Bajpayee pleasantly surprised his fans by unveiling his new avatar, showcasing his sculpted abs and chiseled physique. His admirers were thoroughly impressed with his physical transformation and showered him with love.

Manoj Bajpayee showcases ‘killer’ physical transformation in New Year post

On January 1, Manoj Bajpayee treated his Instagram followers to a snapshot of his recent body transformation. The picture featured the actor shirtless, confidently flaunting his sculpted abs, accompanied by an intense expression on his face.

In the caption, he humorously stated, “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?”

Fan reactions to Manoj Bajpayee’s post flaunting his physique

Fans flooded the comments section under Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram post, expressing their surprise and showering him with praise. One person playfully remarked, “Always knew you had these underneath the clothes,” while others humorously questioned, “Hrithik Roshan who?” An admirer proudly claimed, “Mumbai ka King kaun?” and one comment earnestly stated, “@bajpayee.manoj sir, u don't know how big fan I am...u outclassed everyone in this picture.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called Bajpayee, “Chuppe Rustom,” while actor Sunil Grover applauded, “Aag laga di aapne internet pe!”

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front in 2023 and upcoming projects

Manoj Bajpayee showcased his versatile talent in the movie Gulmohar, which premiered on OTT in March 2023. This drama film boasted a stellar cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, among others.

Following that, Bajpayee took on the role in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, a gripping courtroom drama that garnered positive responses from both critics and viewers alike. His most recent theatrical release, Joram, featured Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in key roles. The thriller film earned positive reviews.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his dark comedy crime thriller series Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this highly anticipated show is set to hit Netflix on January 11, 2024.

