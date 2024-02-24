Kiran Rao reveals she and ex-husband Aamir Khan never had 'big fights'; admits marriage has its challenges

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in 2021 but have continued to maintain a friendly relationship. Khan is also one of the producers of Rao's upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. In a recent interview, Rao revealed that she never had a 'big fight' with her ex-husband but agreed that marriage has its own set of challenges.

Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Kiran Rao spoke about her ex-husband Aamir Khan and life post-divorce. She said, "Anyone who is married will tell you marriage has its challenges. And certainly I have had my share of fights and we have dealt with things. But actually, Aamir and I have never really fought, it is very strange. We have our disagreements, but we never have big fights."

Explaining the reason, the director stated that it is because they respect each other a lot. Rao further stated the advantage of her marriage and said, "We understand each other quite well, it is just a case of finding the right argument to convince the other person or to be convinced. Our relationship is like that; and we are both not like too proud to agree (with each other). And that is one of the advantages of having been in this marriage. We never saw any turbulence of the kind that a lot of people go through. We have had our share of ups and downs, but never anything that I could term even vaguely antagonistic."

Kiran Rao feels connected to Aamir Khan's successes and failures

In an interview with SoSouth, Kiran Rao revealed that she feels emotionally connected to Aamir Khan and feels his success and failure. She said, “I do feel connected to his achievements or his failures. I don’t think it pressures me so much. It’s just, in that sense, maybe emotionally something that I will continue to have for him, you know, a connection with him."

Workwise, Kiran is gearing up for her directorial venture Laapataa Ladies. It marks her return to the director's chair after 2010's Dhobi Ghaat. The film is slated to release theatrically on 1st March this year.

