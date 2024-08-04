Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Javed Akhtar says there will be no one like ‘Kishore Da’; wonders ‘if any performer is missed with such intensity’

August 4th marks the 95th birth anniversary of the legendary singer and the world has joined the bandwagon of celebrating his mastery on this day. Javed Akhtar is one among them who has penned a special note about him. The veteran lyricist took to his X handle and wondered if there was anyone who was missed as badly as him.

Akhtar tweeted, “Today is Kishoreda’s birth anniversary, I wonder if in the show business all over the world even after so many years any performer is missed by so many with such intensity. Kishoreda aap jaisa tha no hai na hoga.” This was the same line Javed tweeted earlier as well about Kishore da. In its extension, he had written, “Kishore da millions and millions miss you almost every day and I am one of them.”

Several users took to his thread and shared their thoughts as well. One user wrote how on point Javed was with his thoughts. Another user asserted that Kishore Kumar had a unique quality and that his voice became like that of the hero for whom he sang. “When singing for Dev Anand or Rajesh Khanna, it felt as if they themselves were singing. When he sings for Amitabh Bachchan, it seems as if Amitabh himself is singing,” he said.

Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar was one of the greatest, most influential, and most dynamic singers in the history of Indian music. His yodeling and ability to sing songs in different voices were globally acclaimed. Kumar sang across many languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia, and Urdu. On October 13, 1987, which was also his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday, Kishore da died of a heart attack in Bombay.

He recorded his last song Guru Guru for the movie Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) just one day before his death alongside Asha Bhosle under the composition of Bappi Lahiri. In 2012, his other unreleased last song was eventually sold for ₹15.6 lakh at the Osian's Cinefan Auction in New Delhi.

