WATCH: Jaya Bachchan objects to being called by her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name at Rajya Sabha

Born as Jaya Bhaduri, the actress-politician picked up her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s name as a suffix by choice right after her wedding. However, when she was addressed by the same name during the July 29 parliament session, Mrs Bachchan lost her calm at Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh. Read on to know what she said.

Jaya Bachchan doesn’t want to be known by her husband’s name

Mr Harivash read the politician’s name from a cue kept in front of him and invited her to speak, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” Jaya was quick to reply, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).” The man quickly pointed out that he said exactly what her name was officially registered as.

Jaya Bachchan, however, continued in Hindi, which can be loosely translated, “Some new methods have emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing, I just…”

Watch the now-viral video of Jaya Bachchan here:-

Internet reacts to Jaya Bachchan objecting to be called out by her husband’s name

Several users called her ‘brave’ and defended her choice of standing up for herself. One user opined, “People today are so selective. Had there been any other woman in her place, the comments would have supported her. She is not wrong though. Before she became a 'Bachchan' she was a successful actress herself. Indeed, how far we have come.”

Advertisement

However, a major section of the Internet called her out for picking up the right debate at the wrong place. A user commented, “How could you say that ki "unki koi uplabdhi nai hai." Mrs. Jaya Bachchan should remember that people tolerate her arrogant attitude just because of your husband, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan!”

“This comment section is everything that is wrong with this country,” said an upset user sitting in the middle of figuring out what’s right and wrong.

Jaya Bachchan has been married to living legend Amitabh Bachchan since 1973 and has two kids with him - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

ALSO READ: Did you know Jaya Bachchan had a huge crush on Dharmendra? Here’s how the latter reacted after knowing this