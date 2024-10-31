Know meaning of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s daughter’s name Lara; don’t miss Citadel connection

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood in June 2024 when they welcomed their baby girl. Now, after almost 5 months, the actor has revealed his daughter’s name. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which aired on October 30, Varun shared that they lovingly named their baby Lara. In this piece, find out the meaning of the name, which also has a Citadel connection.

According to thebump.com, the name Lara has Latin, Greek, and Russian roots and has various meanings, which are protection, citadel, and cheerful.

It originates from the word ‘lares’ which refers to the individual gods of Roman households, who were the protectors of homes and fields. The word is a diminutive of Larissa, which means citadel or fortress in Greek.

Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to announce the birth of his and Natasha Dalal’s first child. He shared a video in which an animated version of his pet dog Joey was seen holding a sign that said, 'Welcome, Lil’ Sis.” The video also revealed her birth date as June 3, 2024.

It also contained a message from the proud parents, which stated, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In the caption, the actor expressed, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.” Have a look!

Varun Dhawan has been busy promoting his upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny for the past few days. The spy series is the Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe. The show will mark his first collaboration with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The cast also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directed by Raj & DK, the show is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in the action thriller film Baby John.

