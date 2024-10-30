Citadel: Honey Bunny Title Track OUT: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's groovy song is filled with emotional moments and classy action set pieces

The countdown to the release of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny has begun. The trailers of the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer have created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Now, the title track of the show has been released, which showcases emotional moments as well as classy action set pieces. The groovy song also highlights the lead duo’s chemistry.

Today, October 30, 2024, the title song from the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny was launched across social media platforms. The track has been composed by the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. Sachin-Jigar, Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana have been credited as the vocalists.

The music video shows Varun Dhawan’s character Bunny training Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honey to become a spy agent. They are seen performing action scenes flawlessly matching the groovy beats of the song. There are also some low moments during which they become each other’s support.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the music video to showcase their appreciation. One person said, “Varun doing Action is gonna slayyy,” while another wrote, “Samantha, Beauty, Talent, Perfection!” A user stated, “Varun and Samantha chemistry (red heart emoji).” Another person shared, “The amount of depth this song holds is insane.”

A comment read, “It's action series, but I might get emotional ... can feel it ... Waiting for Nov 7. Countdown begins.” Many others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe. In the series, Honey and Bunny must come together to protect their daughter Nadia. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the cast of the show includes Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon. The spy thriller is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

