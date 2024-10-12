Baby John: Jackie Shroff’s FIRST LOOK as ‘evil’ Babbar Sher is enough to give you goosebumps; Varun Dhawan calls him ‘darkness you never saw coming’

Baby John is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. Varun Dhawan’s first glimpse from the action thriller impressed the audience earlier this year. Now, on the festive occasion of Dussehra, the makers have unveiled the first look of Jackie Shroff as the ‘evil’ Babbar Sher, and it promises to give you goosebumps. Varun introduced him as the ‘darkness you never saw coming.’

Today, October 12, 2024, the team of Baby John shared the first glimpse of Jackie Shroff’s character across various social media platforms. The 1-minute, 10-second video showcases his rugged and fierce look as the antagonist. He is seen as a prisoner, sporting gray long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck. Jackie even calls himself ‘Babbar Sher’ as catchy theme music plays in the background.

While sharing the video on his Instagram, lead actor Varun Dhawan captioned it by stating, “Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!”

Watch the video here!

Fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comments section with their reactions. One person said, “Jackie shroff fire mode On,” while another wrote, “Blockbuster written all over it.” A user praised, “Background music was awesome,” and another stated, “Masterpiece .... outstanding look Jacky dada.”

A comment read, “This is literally bad*ss man. S Thaman music damn chilling ..full goosebumps. Baby John will be ATB Atlee sir.” Many others left fire and red heart emojis in the comments to convey their excitement.

Advertisement

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff, the stellar cast of Baby John includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Salman Khan is making a cameo appearance, reportedly as a senior cop and a mentor to Varun’s character.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. S Thaman has composed the music of Baby John. The action entertainer is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2024, the Christmas holiday.

ALSO READ: Jigra Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison-break action thriller