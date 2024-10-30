WATCH: Birthday girl Ananya Panday tells paps ‘do do baar mat lena’ as she distributes sweets among them

Ananya Panday, who is having a great year on the professional front, turned 26 today, October 30, 2024. The actress received a lot of love and wishes from her friends and colleagues in the film industry. Ananya celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi and also distributed sweets among them. She playfully asked them not to take the sweets twice.

Today, Ananya Panday stepped out of her house in Mumbai to celebrate her special day with the paparazzi. She was absolutely glowing in a white top and blue jeans. The actress distributed many boxes of sweets among the paps and told them it was for her birthday as well as Diwali. She also said, “Do do baar mat lena (Don’t take them twice)", and then shared a laugh with them.

Ananya also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi. A beautiful birthday cake, baby pink in color and decorated with edible yellow flowers as well as pink butterflies, was kept on a table. Ananya’s name was written in the middle of the cake. A photo of the birthday girl with her pet dog, Riot, was placed on top. Geet’s famous dialogue “Main Apni Favorite Hoon (I am my favorite)” from Jab We Met was written under the picture.

A smaller chocolate cake was also kept alongside the first one. Ananya posed with a huge smile and thanked the paps before happily cutting the cakes.

Earlier today, Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco shared a heartfelt wish for her. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee.”

Coming to Ananya Panday’s recent projects, she starred in the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. She received a lot of love for her performance. Then she featured in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller film CTRL, which also brought her immense acclaim.

Ananya is now gearing up for an untitled film about C. Sankaran Nair, which co-stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It is slated to hit the big screens on March 14, 2025. Ananya has also started the shooting of Call Me Bae Season 2.

